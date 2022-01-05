WFP entreated to resume activities in Duk County

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The authorities in Duk County of Jonglei State call on the World Food Programs (WFP) to resume their activities in the areafor the benefit of vulnerable population affected by flood.

Last year, WFP suspended its operations after one aid worker was killed and another wounded in an ambush in Duk County.

John Chatim, the Commissioner of Duk County said that the incident that had happened in Duk was carried out by the suspected criminals alleged from GPAA and the government of Jonglei state is doing all it can to bring the criminals to justice.

“Peopleof Duk County were not included during the incident in which the envoy of the World Food Programs was ambushed. If WFP agrees to resume its activities in the county of Duk. The authorities of Duk will be responsible for escorts to ensure the safety of the aid workers in the county and security service will be placed in suspected areas where the criminals hide out because we don’t have criminals in Duk,” Chatimsaid.

He added that the affected population by flood and vulnerable population in Duk County are in urgent need of the humanitarian assistance but the suspension of WFP activities in the area is making it hard for the vulnerable people in Duk County.

Last Year, the authority of Duk County of Jonglei State reported that one humanitarian aid worker was killed and another wounded in a road ambush while returning from fieldtrip in Tindiir Boma of Pagak Payam to Padiet of Duk County of Jonglei state. The criminals are suspected to be from Greater Pibor Administrative Area.