WFP employeestrike in Bor

By Deng Ghai Deng

About hundred employees of World Food Program have blocked the entrance to the humanitarian hub over payment delay in Bor.

WFP employee Moses Kuol said his colleagues were unhappy about the delay of their salaries for about 3 months without clear explanations. Some them complain that their families have been suffering due to that delay and they opted to stop work today and locked the gates to give pressure to the UN.

“We have locked the gates and we are not opening it until they tell us substantial information about our payment. We have been working and our families are suffering, then why work? So we will open only when they give clear information that can be trusted so no movement in and out.” Kuol said

Rebecca Achol, who works as the cleaner, said she decide to joined strike because of the payment delay.

“I urged the WFP to pay us as soon as possible in order to rescue our starving families.We are not doing something bad. What we want is our rights. If the WFP is here to support the vulnerable people, then why give death ears to the workers who are helping it do their work with ease and without problem.” Achol said

TuorMajokGuec, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) Director in Jonglei State said he is aware of the strike of the WFP workers.

“many UN flights were canceled and the humanitarian work came to a standstill,”

Meanwhile, TuongMajok, the Jonglei State Acting governor said he has sent security forces to go and convince the workers to open the gates but all went in vain.

“The compound has been closed for many UN agencies and not only for the World Food program. They are protesting the delay of World Food to give money to the contractor. We told them it’s not their right to close the main gate for all agencies again not to operate, so I sent security forces this morning to go and talk to them.” Majok said

Acting governor Majok said the action of the strike WFP workers is harming the humanitarian service in the state. He urged the striking workers to open and gates and follow their case in peaceful means by dialoguing with their employer.

Efforts to reach Martha Ngola, the Head of Field Office for the World Food Program in Bor were not successful as her office assistant said she has no mandate of talking to the media on behalf of WFP.