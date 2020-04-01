jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 1st, 2020
HomeNewsWestern Equatoria State forms committee against coronavirus
News

Western Equatoria State forms committee against coronavirus

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Wek Atak

The Government and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Mundri County have reiterated their commitment to work together to prevent any possible spread of Coronavirus.

The NGOs and the state government formed a state led task force Committee on coronavirus in Mundri on Friday.

According to Benjamin Commander Gayos, the administrator of former Amadi State who is also the chairperson of the committee, the committee formed three sub-committees which include Mobilization, Case management and logistics sub-committees.

The committee would be meeting twice a week and then report to the task force every Friday.

He said state government had also implemented the presidential order by closing all the entry points connecting the state with Congo through Bangolo and Yei.

“We have closed it and we have restricted people from using the road and we are going to put that place a checking point,” says Benjamin.

He also urged citizens to comply with the curfew imposed by the President and advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary movement at night.

“That way we shall be able to implement the order from President Salva Kiir Mayardit in proper manner and also prevent the entry of this deadly disease,” he added.

Last weekend government banned shops selling non-food items and luxurious goods due to the pandemic.

The 7th High Level meeting was focusing on the reorganization of markets and public transport systems among others as the country gears towards controlling the outbreak of coronavirus

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Four arrested, quarantined in Kapoeta

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Elia Joseph Loful At least three foreigners including a South Sudanese national have been arrested and quarantined in Kapoeta of Eastern Equatoria State, officials has confirmed. The Secretary General of the defunct Kapoeta State David Eriga said the two Kenyans, one Chinese and a local entered Kapoeta through illegal route from Nadapal road. He said the three allegedly moved on foot at night from Nadapal to Narus Town where they boarded a vehicle to Kapoeta. “We got the information when we were for our regular meeting on update about...
News

Taskforce permits plane landing for oil companies

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon South Sudan High Level Taskforce on Coronavirus (COVID-19) has granted landing permission to the planes owned by oil companies if they wish to fly its workers to their countries of origin. The decision was reached during the 8th High Level Taskforce meeting in Juba on Monday on the repatriation of Malaysian Oil None Essential workers to their home countries. The government shutdown Juba International Airport and suspended international flights but granted permission for countries willing to evacuate their nationals. But the plane must come empty and...
error: Content is protected !!