WES Minister survives tragic accidents

By Fatuma Asha Ali

Western Equatoria State minister of local government and Law enforcement yesterday survived a tragic road accident

Honorable Minister Elia Richard Box and four others who were traveling to their farms when his vehicle overturned while trying to avoid knocking pedestrians at a sharp corner.

The incident transpired yesterday morning in Nzara County as the Minister and his team were accelerating to their specified destination.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Benjamin Komanada, the Director-General for the local government reiterated that he was alarmed on phone call that the incident transpired when he and the advance team proceeded ahead and stationed at Imba before setting another journey.

‘’The accident happened when I and the other team took off from Yambio and were stationed at a locality called Imba in which we again continued with the journey. The deputy secretary-general for local government called me that our minister involved in an accident at Nzara county covering 15 miles away from Yambio’’ Benjamin noted

Furthermore, Benjamin underscored that the report from the phone call he received stated that the incident transpired when the minister was heading toSagua Boma where his farm was located.

Benjamin further said that he finally communicated to the minister after several trials of phone calls and received a narrative on the history that led to the occurrence of the accident and what might have happened to him.

‘’I had phone call communication with the minister a day after the accident occurred inquiring how the accident happened and what happened to him.He told me that when he was going, he was ok but later on he saw three people in front of him, two were ladies and one unknown, so there was noway for him to avoid knocking those people even if he was going to avoid. He was quite sure he was going to knock them, so he turned to his right and the car overturned due to poor roads. No serious injuries but he experienced chest pain. The two who were hospitalized are in fair condition and the minister is in his house section the other one they were to be discharged today but the car is damaged beyond repair.’’ Bejamin concluded