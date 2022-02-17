WELL DONE TO MINISTER AWUT

By Akol Arop Akol

Being a female politician or leader and particularly Minister of education in this country is indeed difficult as there are cultural beliefs that consider men superior to women in everything, whether in community leadership or at their houses. This is why we see no more women as commissioners or area chiefs.

Now as girls and fellow women see a woman like them on discussing national issues equally with men on the same table, they feel inspired and encouraged to bravely fight cultural and discriminative patterns.

This woman called Awut has been assigned to various positions which she handled well. She had done her part in showing that what men can do women also do perfectly.

We all know that the Ministry of education in particular has been facing challenges of which some were complaints of teachers and cheating of examinations which all put pressure on her but she did her best. This year seems different as she worked very hard to address the issue of cheating. The people in the ministry were swearing that no more malpractices because they seriously secured everything by putting systems for monitoring the Ministry and examinations centers. It means if not leaked out from the headquarters, it cannot be stolen and sold on the streets.

This improvement has to be attributed to the Ministry as her legacy. Awut Deng Achuil is a well-known South Sudanese politician who has restored the hopes of fellow women. She was Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation from August 2019 until March 2020.

Last year, she was at Juba Day secondary school together with the President to ring the bell for candidates to start their examinations. She assured the public of the improvement concerning examinations though rumors were circulating that there was cheating. She put more effort in restructuring her institution. It is time to appreciate those who are hardworking and doing things for the country.

Education is the only tool to shape people’s minds and integrate different cultures into one civilized society. Education helps people understand themselves, rights and duties in order to become better citizens. Education helps them get better-paid jobs. It makes people know the difference between good and bad. It shows us the importance of hard work and, at the same time, helps us grow and develop.

Thus, we are able to create a better sustainable society to live in while knowing and respecting rights, laws, and regulations. The Minister should therefore be encouraged and supported to do a lot in order to improve the education sector. She had to make sure there are more schools across South Sudan (States and Counties) such that every child would go to school to learn.