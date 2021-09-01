Well done Mayor of City Council

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

I would like to congratulate Mayor of Juba City Council, Kalisto Ladu for the development he is doing. Within short period of time, Ladu managed to open many internal roads within Juba City which is good move. I am sure many people are happy with the work he is doing as Mayor of Juba City.

In any developmental aspect, road infrastructure is very important for vehicles to move and human beings. Good roads promote business and reduce criminal activities in the country. The former Mayor tried to construct roads and bridges within but it was left half way in other areas. For example, the road coming from Rejal-mafi market going through Al Salam basic school in Kator residential areas was very bad. Currently the road is under construction and practical Mayor is supervising the work.

It is good to see how the work is going on; sitting in the office cannot help much, because you don’t know what is going on in the field.

My advice to you is that; let the internal roads be open widely to improve security in the areas. Good roads would reduce numbers of accidents in the areas. Those reckless drivers are making accident sometimes because the roads are bad and narrow.

Once again, you can put more efforts in collecting garbage. That garbage being dumped in Lobule and Kurobauo or any street within the city is bad, especially during the rainyseason. Of course, raining water would carry that waste and dump them in to the river where we get our drinking water.

It is important to have rules that guide citizens on keeping waste in the house and where to dump them. There were vehicles collecting garbage but still it is not enough. You need to have more cars doing the work twice a week in each area. By doing that it would reduce quantity of garbage in the area.

Keeping cityclean would make environment look nice and everybody will appreciate it. Citizens likewise should help Mayor and keep surrounding clean for their benefit. The responsibility of keeping garbage is collective to help us live in clean environment.

Therefore, let us love to live in a clean place for the betterment of our health.

May God bless us all.