jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, December 28th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtWelcome back from the Christmas holidays
A foot for thought

Welcome back from the Christmas holidays

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers and entire people of South Sudan, welcome back from Christmas holidays, I hope you celebrated it well with the lockdown of COVID -19 Pandemic.  As I told you earlier that Juba Monitor will not be printed during Christmas holidays because most of the people were not reading newspapers during the holidays, Juba Monitor newspapers were not produced on the 24th, 26th and 27th of December 2021.

However, we resumed work yesterday and will work until the 30th and will break again for the New Year holidays in January 2022. Within these days, we need to thank God for His protection to us during these holidays of Christmas and ask Him to continue protecting us for the rest of the coming days.

I know there were a lot of challenges you faced within these days like many church leaders said them during the Christmas celebration including COIVD -19 Pandemic. Let us put everything in the hands of God; we can overcome them, because He is the one Who created us and will protect us. I would like also to take this opportunity to appreciate those who congratulated Juba Monitor for the good services it rendered and still will continue rendering these services to the people of South Sudan.

It is important to put the pieces of advice of church leaders in to consideration for the progress of this country. Christmas celebration is a joyful and peaceful event,therefore, we need to maintain peace in the country and in our communities at large. It is the only hope people of South Sudan have and we all wish things will get better in the year 2022. Christmas is the celebration of being together and love to one another. With COIVD-19 Pandemic, there was restriction in visiting friends and relatives.  Nevertheless, the most important thing is to continue praying to God and ask Him to protect the people of South Sudan.  For God to answer our prayers, all insecurity situations must stop as there are fightings taking place in other parts of the country. Those who are fighting should stop and come home for development.

Fighting cannot help us by this time; it is making destruction in the country. I wish you all the best for the coming Year.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Christmas cleaning and COVID–19 Pandemic

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Dear readers of Juba Monitor and my sisters who are very busy preparing for Christmas which remains with only two days for us to celebrate. The title of the story is ‘Christmas cleaning’ which is especially for Christmas Eve. I know women were been doing cleanness in the houses but Christmas cleaning is different because they want everything to be seen clean.  Not only that every place is supposed to be clean. However, this year I have not seen government or any institution...
A foot for thought

Ethiopians and Eritrean communities need solution

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Protesters from Ethiopian and Eritrean communities need solutions from African leaders. Yesterday report published in the newspaper said that the communities of Ethiopian and Eritrean in Juba on Saturday protested against Western Media over fake news and denounced the United States meddling in Addis Ababa internal Affairs. The protesters were against Western countries interference in African affairs which they don’t entertain. They further said Africans can solve their problems in African countries. However, the first complaint was about fake information reported on the...
A foot for thought

Message on publication of newspaper during Christmas Holidays

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Dear readers, Advertisers, Vendors and subscribers of Juba Monitor. My warm greetings to you in the season of Christmas and New Year 2022, I hope that you are doing well with families wherever you are.  Thank you for the good cooperation you had with Juba Monitor for the rest of the months with all the hardship in the country but you were still bring advertisements , subscribing and reading Juba Monitor newspapers daily. On the other hand, I would like to share with...
A foot for thought

NPC organized get together for journalists

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor On the 14th of this month, 2021, National Press Club (NPC} South Sudan organized get together a ceremony for journalists and donors that support media activities in the country. The objective of the NPC South Sudan is to bring journalists and media practitioners together for professional development. The ceremony was a kind of informal gathering for knowing one another and socializing with other partners.  To share policies, experiences with other journalists.  The gathering was to mark the end of the year and the...
error: Content is protected !!