Welcome back from the Christmas holidays

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers and entire people of South Sudan, welcome back from Christmas holidays, I hope you celebrated it well with the lockdown of COVID -19 Pandemic. As I told you earlier that Juba Monitor will not be printed during Christmas holidays because most of the people were not reading newspapers during the holidays, Juba Monitor newspapers were not produced on the 24th, 26th and 27th of December 2021.

However, we resumed work yesterday and will work until the 30th and will break again for the New Year holidays in January 2022. Within these days, we need to thank God for His protection to us during these holidays of Christmas and ask Him to continue protecting us for the rest of the coming days.

I know there were a lot of challenges you faced within these days like many church leaders said them during the Christmas celebration including COIVD -19 Pandemic. Let us put everything in the hands of God; we can overcome them, because He is the one Who created us and will protect us. I would like also to take this opportunity to appreciate those who congratulated Juba Monitor for the good services it rendered and still will continue rendering these services to the people of South Sudan.

It is important to put the pieces of advice of church leaders in to consideration for the progress of this country. Christmas celebration is a joyful and peaceful event,therefore, we need to maintain peace in the country and in our communities at large. It is the only hope people of South Sudan have and we all wish things will get better in the year 2022. Christmas is the celebration of being together and love to one another. With COIVD-19 Pandemic, there was restriction in visiting friends and relatives. Nevertheless, the most important thing is to continue praying to God and ask Him to protect the people of South Sudan. For God to answer our prayers, all insecurity situations must stop as there are fightings taking place in other parts of the country. Those who are fighting should stop and come home for development.

Fighting cannot help us by this time; it is making destruction in the country. I wish you all the best for the coming Year.

May God bless us all.