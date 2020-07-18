Weekly recap

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

This week, there were a number of decrees issued by President Salva kiir Mayardit for appointment of Governor of Jonglei state, Denay Jok, Gabriel Changson Chang, a senior member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance as the new Minister of Higher Education. He likewise appointed Deng Alor Kuol as the new Minister for East African Community Affairs replacing late John Luk Jok who died last month.

What remained was the appointment of the Governor of Upper Nile State which was not appointed without clear reason from President Kiir. There are many educated people who can fit this position, let them be appointed so that the gape is filled. Leaving the state empty without an administrator will affect development in the state.

If there is any obstacle regarding appointment of the Upper Nile State Governor, it is better to resolve it instead of keeping the position vacant. That could be decided by the leadership of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU]. They should observe time factors given to them to work according to the period given by the Revitalised Peace Agreement. However, it is known that the state governors were divided according to the number of parties. The party which was not satisfied with the states given to them should wait for elections to come. Then they will compete for the states based on the condition given for candidates contesting for elections.

What is important is how to render services to people in the states as governors. They should know the demands of people and disseminate messages of peace to individuals and groups of people in the states. By doing that people will live in peace and harmony.

For Jonglei state governor, he is to bring peace to the people in the state. To find out the root causes of the problems that caused the communities to fight in the area. People should not continue living in violence throughout. What was hindering peace should be resolved by the leadership of the state. Time for killing has already passed, we need people to observe peace and fight against Coronavirus in the country.

May God bless us all.