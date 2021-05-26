WEEKLY-Eight million dollars set for market

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The South Sudan Central Bank is set to inject a weekly USD eight million in the market through commercial banks and forex bureaus to stabilize the economy.

The bank’s governor Dier Tong Ngor, said starting from next week, they would be giving five million dollars to commercial banks and three million to forex bureaus in order to stabilize the foreign exchange rate.

“To continue with stability, we are going to increase the auction that we give to banks by 60 percent from three million that we auction every week, we are going to increase the amount to five million weekly from next week.

“Also, we are increasing the auction that goes to the Forex Bureaus by 50 percent so the amount that we are auction to the Forex Bureaus will increase from two million to three million atotal of USD eight million weekly,” Governor Ngorrevealedduring a press conference yesterday.

Governor Ngor said taking such measures would help to stabilized, and sustain the exchange dollar rate to enable basic commodity prices and stability in the country.

He said the main reason why the dollar was getting strength was because there was access liquidity, adding that the bank was targeting more cash in the hands of public.

“So, by increasing the supply of dollars by more than 60 percent, we think that will also capture any access liquidity which we think is outside there,” he explained.

He added that the increase of dollars was meant to address the need for more in the market and also to address the issues of speculations.

“Still there are people outside there who believe that central bank will not sustain these and we want to address that by telling them that we will sustain it.”

He said already the country had seen the benefits, they were getting from the stability of the pound.

“Therefore, we have all the support from the political leadership and from our economic stakeholders especially Ministry of Finance that is helping us to sustain the exchange rate,” he continued.

According to governor Ngor, as part of reforms in the bank, all the oil money would be flowing direct to central bank.

He said the ministry of Finance was not going to write cheques in dollars any more, saying all the dollars that comes to the government had to be shown to the central bank and would be available to be used and to intervene in the market.

“Whoever think that it is just the IMF money that is sustaining the market, then they are wrong because now we have our own sources,” he added.

“Through our commitment, the IMF has also committed their long-term support to us, I think from tomorrow you will witness the Vice President of World Bank’s visit to Juba,” he said