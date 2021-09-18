WEATHER MEN-Predict heavy rains in the country

By James Atem Kuir

Heavy rainfalls above 100 millimeters are expected this week, in Upper Nile State as well as in eastern parts of the country, IGADweather forecas has shown.

In its weekly weather forecast released this week, the IGADClimate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC), predicted that wet extreme conditions will be felt in the areas between September 15 – 22, urging the authorities and the public to take appropriate measures to protect lives.

“Authorities and the public in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures to protect lives and livelihoods,” read in part of the statement released on Wednesday.

The statement also warned of similar weather conditions in parts of neighbouring countries of Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia.

The forecast also noted that moderate temperatures between 20 – 32 degrees Celsius will be felt in parts of the country during this period.

South Sudan has been hit hard by seasonal flooding, especially in areas downstream the Nile River through to the Sudd wetlands,and along the Rivers Lol and Sobat since May.

At least some 380,000 people have been affected across the country, with Jonglei and Unity State worst hit as the Nile broke its banks overtaking vast areas of settlement in these regions, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of HumanitarianAffairs (UNOCHA) in its report released late last month.

Other states devastated by floods and other adverse weather conditions include Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, where over 120,000 people have been moved out of their homes to higher grounds, according to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in the state as reported by media this week.

Lakes, Upper Nile, Unity,and Warrapstates also bear the brunt of the humanitarian situation created by floods as a result of torrential rains and the overflow of water bodies.