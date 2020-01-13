We will continue to work for peace as U.S prioritizes on sanctions

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

Torit State governor has said that the government of Salva Kiir will continue to work for peace regardless of sanctions being imposed on individuals by the Trump’s administration.

While commenting on First Vice President’s sanctions over the weekend, Torit State Governor, Tobiolo Alberio Oromo said that South Sudan government was determined to work for peace despite roaming sanctions.

“With the resources we have, we shall try by ourselves to make sure that we deliver services to our people. Those who are trying to solve our issues using sanctions can continue with their plan as we continue to work for peace in our country,” he explained.

Oromo said that FVP Taban Deng Gai was wrongly accused by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for human right violations.

“What I know is that First Vice President Taban Deng has been engaged so much on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement. You could see that all our States are now peaceful because our leaders. They have been advising us the governors to stop any conflict in our States,” he said

Governor Oromo figured out that though the U. S has constantly misdirected sanctions on individuals, he reiterated that they were committed to working for stability of South Sudan.

“The U.S has been sanctioning the African leaders for reason best known to them. So such sanctions are best known by Americans but for us the (leaders), we are continuing with the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement regardless of what,” he said

Governor Oromo that they were working hard to bringing peace to their grassroots population in order to enjoy peace dividends, citing that “we shall continue to make sure that South Sudan is peaceful and most peaceful country,”

Political analyst Associate Prof. Dr. Abraham Kuol Nyuon, Dean of School of Social and Economic Studies at the University of Juba said last week that the sanctions were threat to the presidency.

“This sanction shows that the whole government will be shaken and the idea of what we called regime change is now almost coming to reality,” he stated.

“If you see things getting to presidency it that means if the issue of Taban Deng Gai is not well handled then the next target might be the president,” Dr. Nyuon added.

He stated that the sanctions were major becoming stumbling blocks to the current peace agreement.

Dr. Nyuon advised the government to be able to put their house in order instead of panicking about the sanctions.