We should not return to darkest days of fuel shortages

By Dhor Aher Arol

If there are economic success stories, we can pride ourselves within South Sudan, then stability of the fuel market we currently enjoy is one of them. I know history could be so easily forgotten in any society but let us retrospect a little bit on how far we have come in the context of fuel situation in the country.

During the economic meltdown caused by the unfortunate civil war in our country, we experienced an exceedingly difficult fuel crisis. I vividly remember 2016 – 2017 when many of us used to queue for days, with a situation turning violent sometimes, destruction of properties and fatalities caused by fire due to storing of fuel in houses.

The impact on the country’s economy was catastrophic with constant increase of prices of commodities, local transportation fares becoming out of reach for the ordinary citizens, and many households whose lives depend on boda boda as source of income struggle to make ends meet. In addition, lives became so unbearable in the states because they relied heavily on basic supplies like food, medicines and fuel taken from Juba, and added transportation cost made the goods awfully expensive.

That is the glimpse of what we had been through, and the gains we made over the years stabilizing fuel market paid off in terms of having relatively fuel supplies and worries of fuel shortages were lessen to the citizens. Industries that rely on fuel like water plants, water tankers which supply many households, boda boda, public transportation, power companies, agricultural farming, road constructions, fishermen ferrying their local boats to supply fishes, inter states transportation businesses to control the cost of their businesses, and citizens benefited from affordable prices.

If we let this slip, then the gains will be wiped out and a possibility of return to those days of long queues with potential violence at fuel collection points, but a ripple effects on the fundamental of our economy like skyrocketing of the prices of basic commodities in the market, increase in the cost of local transportation, airfares, and depletion of incomes from those whose lives depend on boda boda as means of survival. Lives in the states will become exceedingly difficult because they would not be able to afford basic commodities like food, medicines, and fuel.

Right now, citizens are paying for fuel very cheaply literally less than 1 dollar in comparison with the cost in the region. This is not a coincidence but a concert effort between the government and competent South Sudanese local companies like Trinity Energy Ltd, Nile Petroleum Corporation, and other companies in the fuel market. These are local South Sudanese companies who played by the rules like paying their fair share of taxes, proving employment opportunities to the citizens, and charging a fair price than exploiting citizens.

Now is the time for the government to provide support to the businesses like Trinity Energy Ltd that does it better to be supported to access hard currency to bring in more fuel to stabilize market in order to break the back of cartels who are hoarding fuels betting on the market to dry out of fuel and sell expensively to rob citizens of their hard-earned money. The fuel cartels are gearing up for a return to those dark days of fuel shortages with an intention of exploiting citizens once again and run down our economy that is on the course to recover now that there is glimpse of peace in the country.