We should keep on keeping Juba City clean

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Is the programme to keep clean environment in and around Juba City still in force? In my previous reference on the issue of garbage, I made many suggestions on how we could keep Juba the capital city clean as individuals, groups or institutions. I noticed that there were people in some of the areas cleaning their environments. They met as groups with their leaders and agreed on a day of cleaning their surroundings.

It was one of the good examplespeople of Munuki residential area demonstrated by doing the exercise voluntarily. I am sure such areas cannot look the same again after the exercise compared to other areas which are not taking the initiative.

However, last Saturday I was going through Malakia’smain road, I show a group of peoplecleaning the road; they were mixed, women and men. Some women had put on uniform and men had ordinary clothes. All of them had facemasks, to prevent them from the dirty environment and following the rules of Coronavirus pandemic.

Women who had uniform looked like church followers although l did not identify them. I was very happy and impressed with what they were doing. It was one of the good examples for such a group to scarify themselves to clean the road. If people would come up in groups, identified an area and clean it would reduce the quantity of garbage in Juba City. The other thing we can do is to clean offices in our various institutions. If you move around in government and private sectors, there are a lot of dusts; walls of the buildings look dirty, pilling and old, because there is no cleaning being done from time to time.

Any management of an institution is supposed to suggest one day in a week for cleaning like Saturdays. We need to sit in clean offices in order to keep hygiene for ourselves. On the other hand, City Council management and organizations that wants to support cleaning programme, should help any group comes out with plan to clean Juba City like those who would liketo provide containers for waste management, toolsand vehicles to carry waste to the dump sites or to council approved dumping areas.

May God bless us all.