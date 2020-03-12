jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 13th, 2020
HomeNewsWe now fetch water at our own convenience
News

We now fetch water at our own convenience

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

Press Release

My name is Agwa Odol Alok. I am 29 years old and a resident of Aparangom village in Pochalla County. I run a restaurant here with my husband. I fetch all the water I need to run my business and for household chores from the water yard that was constructed by International Aid Services (IAS) in 2019.

Before this water point was constructed, it was difficult to access clean and safe water for both domestic work and business. We used to pump water at a borehole far from here. This was tedious and needed a lot of strength to operate. As a result of this, we had several conflicts among the women who fetched water from here.

It was especially difficult for women with children. Most times they had to leave their children un-attended to for several hours in the day. In some areas people had to travel long distances to the river side to fetch water. The river water is dirty and causes diseases.

As a business woman, sometimes we had to close the restaurant earlier because of lack of water. This greatly affected our work. At times business people were forced to leave their businesses unattended to in order to collect water, which made it difficult for us to serve our customers.

However things changed for the better when this water facility was constructed last year. With four taps operating all at the same time, I fetch water faster and return to operate my business in time. My husband and I now make enough money to cater for our children and also our relatives receive some assistance from us.

Conflicts are also no longer common because people collect water faster and give others a chance to fetch theirs. Our sisters from the neighbouring villages also come and get their water from this place, which is a good thing.

We now fetch water at our own convenience.

Our wish is for IAS to build similar water places so that other villages also benefit from the clean and safe water like us.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

NEW LOOK CABINET ANNOUNCED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Stop Press By Nama Juma President Salva Kiir Mayardit last night announced the new look Cabinet of the Unity Government to take charge of the country’s Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. The announcement came after a weeks of waiting and expectation from the general public. The announcement  was made on National Television SSBC which gave the names of the incoming new faces and some of the old guards who were in the government before(Juba Monitor will bring you all the names of the new appointee’s tomorrow. At hand as...
News

Central Bank to introduce new modern payment system

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kidega Livingstone   The Central Bank says it would introduce a modern payment system that would be used in banking institutions and reduce the cost of exchange of goods and services. Since independence, the transaction in South Sudan has been primarily cash-based and with cheque being the only alternative to cash. Bank of South Sudan Deputy Governor, Albino Dak Othow said the modern payment system would be efficient and reduce the use of cash, but did not explain in detail how it will work. Dak mentioned that the modernized...
error: Content is protected !!