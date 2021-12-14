We need work not parties

It is something that has taken public attention that there are many parties but little work done. The big politicians of South Sudan are busy creating or maintaining a lot of political parties which they use to fight for their interest and claim it to be the interest of the people.

South Sudan is now 10 years old since its independence but nothing has been done in terms of development because many leaders are busy running their political parties. Within those parties, there is power and resources struggle among the leaders which prevent them from contributing to the country welfare.

A few days ago, a group of young activists turned politicians came up with a new party but after hours the ring-leader was arrested and detained and later released. The members were told that they are young for politics.

However, young people are being told by their leaders that they should not be lazy, they must work hard, they must be hard-working, practice leadership and follow their studies but when they try to rise up, they are pulled down. If they have a creative brain, resources and ideology to come up with the party they should just be guided by the law but not be silenced.

If the party is not needed, why are other many parties existing without doing anything for the country? It seems that having many parties is causing confusion, conflict and insecurity as the leaders fight for their own political ambitions.

The people are still suffering because they are affected by floods, hunger, insecurity and a lot of disasters yet no political party-leaders stand in solidarity to come out to contribute and distribute food and non-food items to the IDPs. This kind of party is just being run outside the country and the leaders don’t care about what is affecting their people in the country.