We need peace not States -Clergy

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

Church leaders are concerned over delaying techniques in the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in the country.

They said that the issue of the states should not be the reason derailing the formation of unity government which is clearly indicated in the agreement. “Every person in this country needs peace.”

The Archdeacon, Korok Archdeaconry Diocese of Juba Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Ven. Kenneth Gideon Dayaka said every South Sudanese is tired of what is going on in the country and the criminalities happening across the country.

“Our people are tired of what is going on in the country, the hope that people have for peace keeps on diminishing due to the information and the languages which are not always understandable by citizens of this country,” Gideon said.

He made the remark during the funeral prayers of late Zachariah Do’bo who was killed last week in Gudele 2 in his house by unknown gunmen on Tuesday in Juba.

He said the current issue of arbitration that was brought by the foreign leaders is a clear indication that they want to extend the pre-transitional period which is not the wish of the people of this country.

“South Sudanese need peace not the number of States, we need peace even if there are many number of States we do not care, but what is important for the children, mothers, and elders of this country is peace.”

“Even if six, ten, or upto sixty four states we are not after that, we are after peace in South Sudan, we want to see that the suffering of our people is ended and it is our message as a church,” he stressed.

Gideon said that the leaders of this country have to understand that, the way people of this country are suffering should not be taken for jokes.

He added that all the killings happening in the country are because there is no peace saying if peace is there; all the killings would be stopped.

Rev. Sapana Arona Salimo, of the ECSS Province and who was the main preacher during the funeral prayers said that South Sudanese will stop suffering when there is peace in the country adding that, the peace people are talking about is needed now, not tomorrow.

He said to get the peace people need in the country, South Sudanese leaders should stop doing bad things and should start doing good things.

“Not any one from outside will bring to South Sudanese peace because those countries have their own interests and they are earning something from this country,”

He said it is written in the Bible, book of Revelation 22: 10- 15 that, “Do not seal the words of the prophecy of this book, for the time is at hand.”

“He who is unjust, let him be unjust still; he who is filthy, let him be filthy still; he who is righteous, let him be righteous still; he who is holy, let him be holy still, “And behold, I am coming quickly, and my reward is with me, to give to everyone according to his work,” he said.

“I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the end, the first and the last,” he added.

He said whoever is doing bad things now should continue doing, adding that the same reward they will get even if not them now, their children will suffer like the way people are suffering now.