jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialWe need fair pay for civil servants
Editorial

We need fair pay for civil servants

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The situation in Jonglei State begs attention from different wings of the government both state and national levels. The civil servants who went on a peaceful strike this week were forced by the same circumstances that came with the elusive chasing of wind in the name of waiting for salary from their government. The issue not being resolved in the earliest stage resulted in the protest. These people are humans and above all, national servants. They have mouths to feed and children to pay in school. What ceases to be amazing is the fact the country would choose to disapprove of their tireless efforts. We all know that teachers play an important role in our lives. But it is not an easy profession, to choose to become one is accepting poverty for the rest of your life. But what about investing in people? This is one of the vital investments in life.  What this country needs the most is education because that is the only hope the people have. It is also very crucial to recognize those who give themselves for others to climb higher in life. The civil servants in Jonglei have been patient for a very long time but this time, they feel that their patience has been betrayed by the government. This is why they went on strike. They could no longer trust the government. And do you know what comes next when trust is completely lost, it is violence that follows? Trust is the only social fabric that holds society together. A society where people jump step this line is a society on a sure way to failure. The government should devise the means to resolve this issue before it gets wors

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Ethiopia’s breakthrough is Africa’s victory

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
 By Ngor Khot Garang(guest) This time our hats are off for the trouble that has befallen one of Africa’s greatest Nations. Like other Western Nations Ethiopia began to walk alone before it was born. Our hearts go out to the families who without choice fell victims to this continuous war. Africa as a continent is just watching from afar speechless the West on the other hand is warming up on the sideline to award a red card. To them what is happening in Ethiopia is a silent holocaust. Even in its darkening...
Editorial

The city is dirty again

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Despite trials to keep Juba city clean, the morale has reduced, the people concerned and citizens at large become reluctant and this gave a chance for littering and careless dumping on public streets. Moving around the streets of Juba makes one have mixed reactions of pride and shame. The little part for pride is having tarmac highways, seeing towers being constructed and business booming. On the other hand, one would feel ashamed of the dirtiness of the city. Rubbish is dumped everywhere and...
Editorial

We need work not parties

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
 It is something that has taken public attention that there are many parties but little work done. The big politicians of South Sudan are busy creating or maintaining a lot of political parties which they use to fight for their interest and claim it to be the interest of the people. South Sudan is now 10 years old since its independence but nothing has been done in terms of development because many leaders are busy running their political parties. Within those parties, there is power and resources struggle among the...
Editorial

YABA OFF TO SHORT BREAK

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I am humbled to have the opportunity to tell readers of this column that Yaba Odongo Odoyo is taking a short break to see my family and attend to my slated operations in Nairobi late this month. One thing l know and ask from all of you is prayers so that we meet next year healthy and ready to go. It is also time to forgive and forget the past because God has been very kind to us to reach this far. As...
error: Content is protected !!