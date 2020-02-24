We must repair broken social fabric, says Nyandeng

By: Kitab A Unango

Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng has called on the nation to repair the broken social caused by the civil war that wrecked the Africa’s youngest nation for more than five years.

Nyandeng took the oath of office Saturday as one of the five Vice Presidents in the recently formed Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, a position she became the first female to hold.

Nyandeng gave her opening remarks by paying tribute to the veterans of the then Sudan People’s liberation Movement/Army.

The Vice President called for national reconciliation to sustain peace and unity among South Sudanese.

She said the 2013 civil war had devastating effects which destroyed the social fabric of the civil population, which, she said, needed to be repaired to preserve peaceful coexistence among people of the nation.

“To preserve the peace and unity in this country, we must achieve moral recovery, and repair the broken social fabric amongst our people,” she said.

Nyandeng called on all South Sudanese to admit mistakes committed during the war, forgive and shun hate speech.

“Every South Sudanese must honestly admit to his or her neighbor certain wrong things we have done to each other for us to go forward. Let us stop the vitriolic words against each other and turn the wheels of our history toward the future,” she said.

Nyandeng was appointed together with the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Vice President James Wani Iggi and Taban Deng Gai by President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Friday last week.