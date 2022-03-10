WBS Governor calls for equal treatment of women

By Bida Elly David

The Governor of Western Bahr-El-Ghazal State has called on equal handling of women irrespective of their gender, sex and temperament.

This development arose during the festivity of international women’s day marking a door step for women to easily exercise their rights based on equal partaking in a series of multiple tasks and responsibilities that both sexes perform.

Speaking to the media during the Women’s day in Wau, Sarah Cleto Rial,the governor for Western Bahr-El-Ghazal State said that she was proud for having emerged as the first female governor among all the governors in the ten States representing Women in the Country’s leadership.

She said that when she assumed office, the State was affected by series of conflicts that impacted the citizens negatively but with confidence and efforts, she was able to stabilise the security situation of her State reducing the rate of crimes that have been hindering living.

‘’I am so proud for having emerged as the only female governor among the ten governors and the three administrative representing Women in the Country’s leadership. When I assumed office, I received a huge reception from the citizens and able to stabilise the security situation of the State being one of the major achievements in the my office’’ She said

She underscored that the concept of exempting and underrating women from claiming rights based on leadership and other services within the government and private sectors should be avoided.

Sarah reiterated if she could serve the citizens of Western Bahr-El-Ghazal State equally as a female governor that means women could do what men could also do without any prejudice.

She urged women not to hesitate claiming their rights towards doing what they could do to transform the bitter environment that has been surrounded by cultural and traditional dictation against women exempting them from exercising their skills to a better place.

‘’I want to say that concept of exempting and underrating women from claiming rights based on leadership and other services within the government and private sectors as well as the society should be avoided. If I can serve the citizens of Western Bahr-El-Ghazal State equally as a female governor that means women could do what men also do without any prejudice. I call on women not to hesitate claiming their rights towards doing what they could do to transform the bitter environment that has been surrounded by cultural and traditional dictation against women exempting them from exercising their skills to a better place.

Sarah Cleto said that she was serving her State not as a member from her political party but a leader representing women with the purpose of transforming her people.