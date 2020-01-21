Wau to have full power in June

By: Odongo Odoyo

Wau town is to be fully electrified by June this year following successful construction and rehabilitation of the only power plant which had been out of services for almost nine years.

The work to ensure the town become the second with full electricity after Juba City, was undertaken by a locally owned company Trinity Energy after securing the contract through the laid down procedures and without proposing the common guarantees as opposed to some international firms.

Wau has been out of Grid Power since 2011 when the only thermal Power Plant run by SSEC could not continue operations due to lack of resources thus hampering maintenance and the ability to source fuel to run the generators. The Power Plant has been idle for almost 10 years as every investor who expressed interest to rehabilitate the plant would put in conditions such as sovereign guarantee and assurance to repatriate profits in dollars once they commenced operations.

The good news to the people of Wau and Bar El Gazel as whole is that “Power is coming to Wau soon”. In June 2019, the Ministry of Energy and Dams (MED) entered into an agreement with a local energy company, through the Ministry of Finance and Planning, to rehabilitate and to increase the capacity of Wau Power Plant from 4 MW to 10 MW on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. The agreement was endorsed through the Council of Ministers Resolution No. 131/2019 on 31st October 2019, thus paving the way for the award and the commencement of the Wau Thermal Power Plant rehabilitation. The local investor, Trinity Energy Ltd., being passionate about developing basic infrastructure for the good of the nation, did not give the pre-conditions previously given by International investors.

Trinity Energy Limited has since embarked on the rehabilitating the Wau Power Plant and to increase power generation capacity. Work on rehabilitating and extension of the power distribution system is in progress as well.