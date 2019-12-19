Wash facilities handed over to SPLM-IO division in Ashwa

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The Japanese government has on Wednesday handed over five wash facilities to Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) at Ashwa Cantonment Site of Torit State.

The project funded by the government of Japan through IGAD in partnership with the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) was meant to further the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement by providing clean water to the soldiers.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at cantonment site yesterday, Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan, Seiji Okada said that the move was an effort to bring peace to South Sudan.

“The government of Japan and the people of Japan as a friend and a partner of South Sudan, would like to say that we are very serious to support the peace process especially the security arrangement since it is the only way for South Sudan to achieve peace,” he said.

“As a partner, we are working with IGAD to support the security arrangement by providing clean drinking water to the cantonment sites,” he said

Amb. Okada said through discussions with division commander of Ashwa cantonment, He said that they were able to know realities especially hardships and difficulties at the sites.

“So we though it very necessary to have water taken to them as an essential thing which was lacking,” Amb. Okada said.

He said that the effort will continue for Ashwa and other cantonment sites, revealing that his Embassy will provide some important equipment to the cantonment sites by early January.

“My next promise to you is that next year, we will bring some other materials such as tents, sleeping mats, water containers to carry water from the boreholes and plastic seats,” he explained.

He reiterated that Japan was working hard to see peace being achieved in South Sudan.

Brig. Gen. Okeny George M. Lam, Ashwa Cantonment site Division Commander for SPLM-IO affirmed that they were five boreholes drilled at the site.

According to him, they have been drinking contaminated water earlier on but said they will now be drinking clean water.

“These boreholes did not come out of the blue. So on behalf of SPLM-IO and the people of South Sudan, we are grateful that we have been drilled boreholes in the history at Ashwa cantonment sites,” he said.

“Now there is clean water behind us as you can see and hear. We are happy because there is no more suffering because of clean water which we are crying of,” he added.

Amb. Dr. Ismail Wais IGAD special Envoy to South Sudan said that the attempt was a millstone of the implementation of the Transitional Security Arrangement.

He asked soldiers to try to work hard in bringing peace to the country, saying that the partners were willing and ready to support the peace of South Sudan achieve peace.

“We are not doing these for the sake of cantonment. Cantonment is not an end itself. So the end is the realization of the unified forces in the Republic of South Sudan,” Amb. Wais said.

‘It needs people and the soldiers who are committed to this country. An army that is not tribal, an army that come from over parts of this country and that defends the right and sovereign of this country,” he concluded.

The construction was done by Universal Hydro Engineers and Contractors (UHEC) Company.