Warrap State investigates killing of 15 people

By James Atem Kuir

Warrap State begun probe into a deadly violence that claimed the lives of 15, when rival communities of Luacjang and Lou-paher clashed in Marial-lou village fortnight ago.

The incident resulted theft of two cows from Luacjang community of Tong East County which later led to the ransacking of Marial-lou hospital and marketand torching of houses as fighting ensued for two days in Marial-louVillageof Tonj North County on the 8thand 9th of July.

The state Governor Aleu Ayieny Aleucommissioned a seven committee to investigate the cause of incident and identify perpetrators, saidRing Deng Ading the state Minister of Information and Communication.

Minister Adingsaid the committee headed by the state chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission with the membership of the two commissioners of Tonj North and Tonj East Countiesweredispatched to the affected areas.

“Following the clashes,a seven-committee headed by the state chairperson of Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission was formed by the governor on July, 11 to go and investigate what happened”.

“The commissioners of Tonj North and Tonj East counties are also part of the committee. They have so far gone to Marial-lou and are currently in Romicvillage. So, they have not returned back to report what they have found,” he said in an interview yesterday.

The violence was also condemned by the US embassy in Juba after food and nutrition commodities aimed for vulnerable people were looted during the incident in Marial-lou village.

The Embassy in the statement released on July 15 strongly called on the government of South Sudan to use the law and international Human Rights obligations to hold the perpetrators of crimes, including looting of humanitarian assistance accountable.