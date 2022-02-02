Warrap raised over SSP 39 Million,USD 99,900 in local revenues

By Yiep Joseph

The governor of Warrap State said that his state has raised over 39 million South Sudanese Pounds(SSP)and 99,900 U.S dollars from local revenues between the months of November and December last year.

“The grand total is thirty-nine million five hundred and thirty-six thousand, one hundred and sixty South Sudanese pounds (39,536,106) and additional ninety-nine thousand nine hundred United state dollars,” Warrap State Governor Aleu Ayieny Aleu announced on Monday.

“Today is the dawn of financial and economic security for the people of Warrap State,” he added.

He said that the announcement of state revenue collection was made public as a reflection of transparency in the state revenue agency.

Mr. Aleu added that the revenues were raised as a result of the high level of transparency displayed by the state revenue authority that was formed in late2021.

“On November 1st 2021, I established a competent and independent state revenue authority tasked with the responsibility of managing, collecting and promoting transparency and accountability of state taxes,” he said.

He credited the state revenue authority for the job well done and urged them to continue to mobilize local revenues for the development of the state.

Aleu vowed to ensure that the revenues collected be channeled to services delivery in the state.

“My leadership would ensure that there is transparency on how state taxes are handled and channeled to the right programs such as the provision of clean drinking water, renovating hospitals, schools and repairing internal roads to easy transportation and movement of people,” he said.

“This is tip of an ice barge we have not started headcount for about eight thousand, one hundred and seventy-six staff alleged to be receiving salaries both in the state and county workforce,” he added.

He further stated that the security situation in the state remained calm and peaceful citing that people were moving freely with their daily duties.