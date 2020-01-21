WARNED, do not hold the country hostage

By: Nema Juma

Civil society organizations warned political parties that it should stop holding the country hostage on the issue of the number of states and boundaries.

Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmund Yakani said that it is a political issue that simply requires a political decision.

“The political parties should stop holding the country hostage on the issue of the number and boundaries of the states. It is a political issue that simply requires a political decision,” Yakani said.

He said Civil Society Organisation were concerned on the online dilemma on the issue of the number of states and boundaries.

“The political parties on the agreement need to compromise to resolve this matter in the next ten days before February 22rd 2020,”said Yakani.

He said idea of arbitration was disturbing citizens adding that there is need for IGAD and African Union C5 to provide clear explanation to the public on the concept and process of arbitration on the issue of states and boundaries.

He added that the current information about the arbitration process sounds like aiding more extension of the pre-transitional period or forming transitional government of national unity without resolving the issue of the number of states and boundaries.

“We are urging the political parties to be conflict sensitive in their statement they are making in relation to the number of the number of states and boundaries,” Yakani said.

CEPO call upon REJEM in their next meeting to provide more clarity on dilemma on the issue of the number of state and boundaries.