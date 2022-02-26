jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, February 26th, 2022
WAN-IFRA, WIN launches a leadership accelerator in Africa

On 24th of February 2022,WAN-IFRA, women in News (WIN} launched a leadership Accelerator for 2022. It was attended by many women in Africa, the number of participants who joined the event was about 180 in most media houses in various countries that are partners with Women in News.

In South Sudan,the WIN representative is me (Anna Nimiriano} as a Country Director and Mary Ajith is Catch for South Sudan. Those participants who joined the launch from South Sudan were 9 out of 12 selected.

They were selected out of 500 women globally. During the launch, many people spoke and encouraged women’s participation in the media industry.

It was said that women should work as a team in Africa; they should share challenges facing them and get solutions for them. Jane Godia, Director for Africa, WAN-IFRA for WIN welcomed the participants and said that in this year’s launching, South Sudan and Somalia are included in the partnership. The main objective was to increase the number of women in the newsrooms. Generally, the numbers of women are low in media houses compared to men. Most of the activities of WIN are to build capacity for female journalists in Africa.

Women shared their stories to inspire others and encourage the new female journalists in the newsrooms. It was further said that one of the training is about sexual harassment in the newsrooms, whether it is physical or any form of harassment and should to be stopped.

The senior female journalists were advised to support the youngest and train them in the field of journalism.

Women should share skills and empower others to come up in the field of journalism. Female journalists should learn how to make friends with other women in African countries. Women were expected to work as a team in their various countries.It was a great event that made women in media houses popular and expose them to their leadership capacity.It was an inspiring program for women to learn from others and gain experiences. WIN has a lot of training for women in Africa. 

May God bless us all.

