Friday, June 12th, 2020
News

WAITING, Prof. Loliyong still kept in the cold

By Kidega Livingstone

The prominent Professor of Literature and Creative writer, Prof. Taban Lo Liyong said he was still waiting for official communication from the University of Juba administration for his reinstatement.

Prof.  Loliyong was suspended early this year without pay for writing an opinion objecting to the then 32 states.

The University of Juba by then and the vice chancellor Professor John Akech  said that Liyong’s letter “has gone over the right of self-expression and amounts to incitement of ethnic hatred,” and that it is “bringing the name of the university into disrepute.

An investigation committee composed of the Deans of different faculties at the University of Juba was formed to probe the professor and the committee was to present its report within three month.

Yesterday, several reports on social media alleged that Prof. Lo liyong

 Had been reinstated as professor of Literature of the University of Juba.

He however told Juba Monitor that he had not received any communication from  the University about his reinstatement.

Prof. Loliyong still insist that he had done nothing wrong and was expressing his views as a citizen of South Sudan.

 “In my opinion I do not see where and what I did wrong .What happened was my own opinion as a free citizen of this country who is at liberty to express his or her own opinion or views on matters of  national interests,” Prof Taban told Juba Monitor on phone.. 

Loliyong who was a professor of literature, published an open letter to the US president Donald Trump’s emissary to the country, Tibor P. Nagy, addressing the problem of the then states and boundaries and urging intervention given the betrayal of the hopes of the “99 per cent South Sudanese who voted in 2011 for Separation from Sudan.

On the claimed states, Prof.Lo Liyong called on President Salva Kiir to reverse the decision for creating the 32 states, arguing that it was illegal and uncalled for djue to a number of factors economic restrain included.

Professor Taban Lo Liyong also claims creation of the then 32 states was purported by politicians to control resources, grab land and deprive other communities of their rights to own resources.

In February, President Kiir returned the country to ten states, a decision that paved ways for the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Leave a Response

