W. Bharel Ghazal – stop reporting bureaucrats’ statement

By William Madouk Garang

Authority in Western Bharel Ghazal has issued a gagging order warning all journalists to stop reporting any government officials’ statement except from the Governor and the Deputy Governor.

The suspension order did not specify the motives behind the move of stopping media from reporting officials’ statement but cautioned all the media operating in the state to refrain from reporting any officials’ say until further notices.

In a suspension letter dated October 20 and obtained by Juba Monitor, the Deputy governor, Zachariah Joseph Garang warned all the media outlets in the state stopping them from speaking to related authorities in the state.

“Based on directives of the Deputy Governor of WBGS, Wau, you are hereby requested not to record or broadcast any media statements from all Constitutional post holders and relevant authorities in the state except the Governor and the Deputy Governor of WBGS/Wau who are the only reliable sources. We therefore, urge your authorities to cooperate and adhere to these directives without failure,” reads part of the order signed by Alexander Upiou Angelo the Executive Director.

In the press release issued by Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS), Mr. President Oyet Patrick Charles said the ban was a violation of Art 24 of the Constitution which enshrined right to freedom of expression.

“It also denies journalists and the public an opportunity to question and hear from constitutional post holders on burning issues in state,” he said.

“UJOSS condemns this ban and demands that the office of the Deputy Governor of Western Bharel Ghazal State {to} withdraw the ban,” he added.

UJOSS also added that the would engage all stakeholders including Media Authority to made sure that journalists were granted right of access to information in accordance to the laws.

However, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), Edmund Yakani said that the state order banning media from speaking to officials was disturbing, serious violation.

“A state order that was issued for media or journalist not to speak to any constitutional post holder apart from the Governor and Deputy Governor, is a bit disturbing especially with regard with issue to right to access to information and freedom of speech,” Yakani said.

And specifically when you {journalists} want to reach to any information about any development in the state in a timely manner, where the Minister of Information is constitutionally the spokesperson of the government who deserves to speak to media or any relevant Ministers. That mean it’s going to be problematic, “he added.

Yakani questioned the state authority that in case of urgent need of answer and the governor and deputy were busy and could speak to media, what would happen if the public need to be informed in due time.

Early October this year, the Chairperson of Information Committee in Revitalized Transitional Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA), Paul Yoane Bonju, warned media against reporting on the payment of the lawmakers.

He mentioned severe consequences including stern law suit and withdrawal of operation license from any media house that would insist in reporting financial transaction of the August house without consent of the Speaker or Deputy Speaker.

According to Reporters without Borders (RSF) 2021, South Sudan was ranked number 139 out of 180 countries in World Press Index.

Article 24 of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan guarantees freedom of expression and media. “Every citizen shall have the right to the freedom of expression, reception and dissemination of information, publication and access to the press without prejudice to order, safety or morals as prescribed by law.”