VSF trains pastoralists on ‘One Health’ project

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Veterinaries Sans Frontiers(VSF) in partnership with USAID trained 40 community health workers on “One Health” under rural poor stimulus facility project(IFAD-RPSF) supported by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)on how to approach the emerging zoonotic diseases such as Rabies, Rift valley fever and brucellosis. The infection, protection and control (IPC) as well as standard precautions related to COVID-pandemic disease in the cattle camps.

“One health” is the project that targeted the pastoralists from far distant cattle camps because they don’t have access to health centers due to their constant move from one place to another looking for the green pastures for their animals.

Speaking to media during the opening ceremony,Geu Wunthony Gak, the Director General at the Ministry of Animals Resources, Fisheries and Tourism and Hotels said that the training was to empower the 40 participants so that they couldaware the community about the infection, protection and control (IPC) as well as procedures to be taken againstCovid-19 pandemic disease in addition to diseases that could be transmitted from animals to human such asRift Valley Fever.

“Iurge the community to be vigilant about diseases that can be transmitted from animals to human being, because both animals and human beings are connected on health issues,” Wunthonysaid.

Chol Deng, the Programs Manager at VSF Germanyin Jonglei state said that, the training targeted 40 participants for four days in order to learn about ‘One Health’which targeting human being related disease like malaria, as typhoid treated and with help from Ministry of Health which provided the essential medicines for the campaign of one health program.

“One health program is the sole purpose of VSF Germany to reach the women, children which don’t get access to health centers in the cattle camps that was approved by Ministry of Health with collaboration of World Health Organization which provided the essential medication and also Ministry of Health provided Human Doctor who examine the people in the cattle camps,” said Chol.

He added that ‘One Health’under poor stimulus facility project (IFAD-RPSF) were programs supported by VSF under conflict and climate emergency livestock response in greater Upper Nile State (CCLERP)to tackle the health issues of the people and also the health issues facing animals and environment that as these program was introduced in order to reach people where the health facilities do not reach them.

However, Peter Parach, one of the participant applauded the organization for the training and also the for ‘One Health’ which has helped many people from distance areas without health centers to give access medication such as women and children in the cattle camps.

A female participant by the names Yar Mayen Awan said that applying the knowledge on the daily basis was significant measure as the protection against corona virus disease.

She urged the community to at least consider going for vaccination for Covid-19 in order to be safe and protect themselves as well as their families from pandemic.

VSF last month launched a Conflict and climate emergency livestock response in Greater Upper Nile state (CCLERP) funded by USAID with aims of solving the conflict among the cattle herders and farmers for emergency treatment of livestock against climate change.