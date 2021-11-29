VP warns army against forceful recruitment in Yambio

By Baraka John

The Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol warned the army and community members in Yambio for the new phenomenon called forceful recruitment in the State.

He added that the recruitment for young men forcefully is a big crime and violation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“The recruitment I am hearing of is all about what? people need peace? Instead of letting people’s sons to go to school to become doctors, engineers and so on, but you are there arresting them without the permission of their parents. is this the way you want to rule this Country”? Abdelbagi questioned.

Abdelbagi called on the opposition forces to halt the action immediately and respect the 2018 peace agreement.

Last week, community members in Yambio raised anxiety that the opposition forces were forcefully recruiting their sons and daughters in Yambio that was denied by the spokesperson of SPLA-IO in Western Equatoria State.

Maj. Costa Joseph Lodorfo denied the allegation, saying, SPLA-IO faction was only gathering their members who deserted their barracks saying no civilian has been forcefully arrested by SPLA-IO to join the faction.

Joseph said, SPLA-IO was only collecting its elements from the town to set them ready for their relocation to Maridi Military training center.

But according to Western Equatoria State Deputy Governor who is currently the State acting governor, the issue of forceful recruitment was tabled before the State security committee and stepswere taken to stop the act.