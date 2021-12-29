VP Nyandeng undergoes throat surgery of goitre

By James Atem Kuir

Vice President for Gender, Youth and Humanitarian Cluster, Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior on Monday underwent surgery to remove a goitre in her throat in United Arab Emirate (UAE), said her office manager Michael Mabior.

Goitre is a swelling of the thyroid gland that causes a lump in the front of the neck.

Mabior who is also aide to her told Juba Monitor yesterday that the swelling had nearly blocked her windpipe when she finally underwent the successful procedure that took four hours in the Gulf state.

“The Vice President [for Gender, Youth and Humanitarian Cluster, Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior] underwent surgery yesterday morning, an operation that took four hours to have goitre removed from her neck, which went very successfully,” Mabior who is the office manager of the vice president said, adding that, “she is responding to treatment and recovering very well and probably she may be discharged tomorrow.

“It is something that has been with her for quite some time. She has been suffering from this goitre for a very long time and (her condition) was very serious bad before operation was done. According to the doctors, the windpipe was bent inside (by the time the vice president went for operation). It was so serious that the doctor said it was God’s miracle that this thing has been with her for a long time and never caused any serious complication. We thank God that all went on very well,” Mabior added.

Mr. Mabior stated that her doctors said she would be recovered and return to the country in about one week.