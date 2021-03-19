VP Nyandeng tests Covid-19 positive

By James Atem Kuir

The Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster, Rebecca Nyandeng deMabior has tested positive for Covid-19 in the Kenya’s capital, Nairobi on Thursday, confidential source said.

The source who preferred anonymity said the VP was due to return to Juba yesterday when her results came out positive on Thursday morning, and added that she was well.

“It is true she has tested positive for Covid-19 but she is in good spirit,” the source said.

“We were supposed to return back so her samples were taken for testing yesterday (Wednesday) but then this morning (Thursday morning), her results turned out positive. Otherwise she is going to be okay,” the source stressed.

The VP is reportedly in Nairobi, Kenya on a private trip.

Efforts to reach the Minister of Information and official government spokesperson for official confirmation were not successful as his available contacts failed to get through.

VP Nyandengis yet another high profile government official to test positive for Covid-19 after First Vice President Dr. RiekMachar, Vice President Dr.James WaniIggaand Vice President Hussein Abdelbagitested for the virus last year.

Other top government officials includedinformation minister, Michael MakueiLueth, Cabinet Affairs minister Dr. Martin EliaLomuroamong others recovered from the disease.

South Sudan Covid-19 cumulative tally stands at 9,768 positive cases according to the Ministry of Health daily report released yesterday while the cumulative death toll from the deadly disease also stands at 106 since the outbreak of the disease last year.

At least 8,215 people have successfully recovered from the illness so far.