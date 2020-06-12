jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 12th, 2020
VP Nyandeng donates food to vulnerable group

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Office of the Vice President, Rebecca Nyandeng who is in charge of gender cluster has donated food and non-food items to vulnerable groups in Juba Nabari on Wednesday.

The items were distributed by the staffs who are working in her office and some volunteers from the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

Speaking during the distribution, Aya Benjamin Warrile, the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare encouraged the vulnerable groups to continue working hard and educate their children about the Coronavirus.

She said the distribution was part of the VP Nyandeng contribution to the vulnerable groups who were not able to help themselves and who found it difficulties to support their families in this critical moment of coronavirus pandemic.

“Under the Vice President office, we have distributed the following, 2,000 local made facemasks, assorted food items such as rice, beans, salts, soap, children’s clothes and water containers for over 300 households,” she explained.

Ayaa said it is their cluster responsibility to address the problems of vulnerable groups and every other gender related issues.

Mary Akol appreciated the office of the VP Mama Nyandeng for giving them support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very grateful for the help the office of the VP have rendered to us as vulnerable groups, and we wish her and colleagues to extend their support to other people who are suffering like us, she said.

She said the facemasks they received were so important especially for them who could not afford to buy from the market.

