VP Igga launch projects on Environmental Climate Change

By John Agok

The Vice president in charge of economic cluster Dr. James Wani Igga yesterday launched Monitoring, Reporting and Verification Office (MRV)and two projects on National Green House Gas (NGHG), inventory and Climate Actions Mitigation(CAM) in a bid to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The projects were launched under the theme: “Strengthening the capacity of the government and communities in South Sudan to adapt to climate change”,

Igga acknowledged that South Sudan is not an exceptional in the global Conventions on Climate Change, hinting the negative impact on climate change citing California and Canada with 56c and 50c respectively.

He vowed to establish mechanisms for reforms in relevant institutions meant to implement these Mega projects worth 9 million in partnership with UN Agencies and partners, and to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Our government will exert efforts to influence community capacity building in cross-cutting issues that relate to environmental challenges”, he said.

Igga admitted the lowest literacy of South Sudan in theglobe which is the major challenge in Environmental awareness. He also asked the government to increase the budget for the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

“This lack of public awareness on environment was due to lowest literacy and this put us at uphill task to fight biodiversity on climate change”, he added.

Josephine Napwon Cosmos echoed that these projects will enhance the capacity building of government institutions.

Cosmos also revealed that, the ministry in collaboration with other stakeholders established National Adaptation Plan(NAP) and Green House System (GHS) to cut carbon emission.

“My ministry has already established a policy plan designed to implement projects which have been launched today”, she said.

Jessica Christina the Head of Climate Change Adaptation Unit- UNEP admitted via virtual video from Nairobi that, 9 million USD will be injected into the projects on climate change.

“These projects should build the system, institutional and individual capacity for the implementation of Rio Conventions in the Cross-cutting Capacity Development (CCD)”, she underscored.

Nevertheless, the French Amb. Marc Trouyetcommended the launching and pledgedEU support inworking hand in hand with AU that already adopted the vision of 2050 on climate change agenda.

South Sudan depends on traditional methods rather than technology approach in combating climate change.

Last month President Kiir launched a plan of planting 100 million trees in ten years period of time.