jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, June 1st, 2020
HomeNewsVP HUSSEIN, Positive cases almost 1,000
News

VP HUSSEIN, Positive cases almost 1,000

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol who is also the Chairperson of the National Taskforce Committee has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He was among the 188 newly infected cases announced on Wednesday evening by the National Taskforce Committee that brought the total number of Confirmed to 994 as of Wednesday evening.

According to the COVID-19 taskforce, some of VP Abdelbagi support staff also tested positive for COVID’19

Abdelbagi is the fourth senior government official to announce and confirm his positive status publicly.

 First Vice President (FVP) Dr. Riek Machar, Angelina Teny the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs and Minister of Information, Communication and Postal Service Micheal Makuei Lueth were other officials who had publicly revealed their statuses.

The Taskforce said two more people had died bringing the deaths toll to ten and the recoveries stand at six as of Wednesday’s announcement.

 “As chairperson of National Taskforce, I directed all the members of the committee to be tested, all the samples collected and on Wednesday the results came out and  myself, office manager and other two of my bodyguards were found positive for coronavirus,” VP Abdelbagi revealed on the state owned Television SSBC

The VP said he would quarantine himself in his home and will carry his duties from home as chairperson of National Taskforce on COVID-19.

He said that all of them were in good health with no symptoms.

He encourages public to continue observing the social distancing and follow the guidelines of World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health in the country to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Dr. Makur Matur Koriom the spokesperson of the National Taskforce, who is also the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, said the 188 newly confirmed cases were among the 400 samples that were collected in the last 48 hours.

He said the death cases occurred at the community but were brought after and we investigate them. Their result were found positive meaning many people are suffering in the community, but they do not want to come to the hospital,” Dr. Matur said

He appealed to the public not to keep any patients at homes thinking that was malaria or mere cough.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Coop Bank donates foodstuff to Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Sheila Ponnie The Co-operative Bank of South Sudan yesterday donated dozens of food items to the Ministry of Humanities Affairs and Disaster Management to respond to the country’s humanitarian situation   The food items donated included 100 bags of beans and maize flour, 100 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, and 100 boxes of cooking oil. The items were delivered to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Relief Rehabilitation at the warehouse in juba. The items donated by the bank were meant to support the poor people in...
News

Prime Minister hails Kajo Keji Health Institute

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Gaaniko Samson The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in the department of refugees’ affairs has appreciated Kajo Keji Health Training institute COVID-19 response team for providing protective kits in the settlement. Adebo Ben Sra, the Assistant settlement Commandant in Rhino camp Arua District, said the distribution of hand washing facilities and soaps and no-touch forehead thermometer had made refugees to be happy.  He urged the refugees to adhere to the coronavirus preventive guidelines provided by the government and the World Health Organization. “The situation has been so hard...
error: Content is protected !!