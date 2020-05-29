VP HUSSEIN, Positive cases almost 1,000

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol who is also the Chairperson of the National Taskforce Committee has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He was among the 188 newly infected cases announced on Wednesday evening by the National Taskforce Committee that brought the total number of Confirmed to 994 as of Wednesday evening.

According to the COVID-19 taskforce, some of VP Abdelbagi support staff also tested positive for COVID’19

Abdelbagi is the fourth senior government official to announce and confirm his positive status publicly.

First Vice President (FVP) Dr. Riek Machar, Angelina Teny the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs and Minister of Information, Communication and Postal Service Micheal Makuei Lueth were other officials who had publicly revealed their statuses.

The Taskforce said two more people had died bringing the deaths toll to ten and the recoveries stand at six as of Wednesday’s announcement.

“As chairperson of National Taskforce, I directed all the members of the committee to be tested, all the samples collected and on Wednesday the results came out and myself, office manager and other two of my bodyguards were found positive for coronavirus,” VP Abdelbagi revealed on the state owned Television SSBC

The VP said he would quarantine himself in his home and will carry his duties from home as chairperson of National Taskforce on COVID-19.

He said that all of them were in good health with no symptoms.

He encourages public to continue observing the social distancing and follow the guidelines of World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health in the country to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Dr. Makur Matur Koriom the spokesperson of the National Taskforce, who is also the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, said the 188 newly confirmed cases were among the 400 samples that were collected in the last 48 hours.

He said the death cases occurred at the community but were brought after and we investigate them. Their result were found positive meaning many people are suffering in the community, but they do not want to come to the hospital,” Dr. Matur said

He appealed to the public not to keep any patients at homes thinking that was malaria or mere cough.