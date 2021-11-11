jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, November 11th, 2021
News

VP Abdelbagi orders for screening officials after contrariety Covid tests abroad

By James Atem Kuir

The Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol has ordered for screening of all public officials for Covid-19 to avoid with contrary results outside the country, after recent embarrassing positive tests were recorded among officials who went to Qatar last week.

The officials comprising seven national ministers and other dignitaries who had traveled to Doha for bilateral talks with their Qatari counterparts ahead of President Salva Kiir’s state visit to the peninsula Arab country have since called off the visit and were expected back in Juba on Wednesday after the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii Deng who was in the delegation, tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus, according to senior government official.

VP Abdelbagi who is also the Chairman of the National Taskforce on Covid-19, in his order read on the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), also ordered for disinfection of all public institutions including all ministries and the parliament as well.

“Public officials including constitutional post holders on official trip and any other mission outside the country should entirely or on an individual basis take responsibility to ensure they take COVID-19 tests to avoid any contrary results outside the country,” the Vice President said in the order, and also directed that,” Laboratories carrying out COVID-19 tests must ensure a test is physically and professionally taken based on the prescribed COV-19 testing protocols.”

The order threatened that: “Any laboratory whose test results prove otherwise or contrary will attract severe accountability measures form the national taskforce,” and also stressed that, “All private laboratories are to be subjected to regular inspection by the Audit Committee to ensure compliance to COVID-19 standards and quality assurance practices.”

All the public institutions, ministries including the cabinet and the parliament are advised to be disinfected to curb covid-19 infections, said the Vice President. “All public officials are directed to be screened of COVID-19 in light of that. The heads of the institutions are urged to liaise with the [Covid-19] incident manager at the ministry of Health to facilitate the exercise,” he added.

