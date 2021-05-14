jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, May 14th, 2021
News

VP Abdelbagi calls on traders to lower prices

By James Atem Kuir

The Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi  Akol called on traders to lower prices of commodities as he commemorated the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

VP Akol joined other Muslims faithful to mark Eid al-Fitr (the festival of breaking the fast) in a prayer mass at Zahara Ground at Hai-Malakal on yesterday.

In a statement, VP Abdelbagi Akolurged vendors across the country to reduce market prices as the South Sudanese Pound (SSP) continue to gain strength against the hard currency.

“As Muslims in South Sudan and being 80% of all traders, we are calling on you to lower prices of commodities in the markets. The exchange rate against the US dollar has continued to reduce but prices in the markets have remained high. We assure you the exchange rate will continue to lower,” he said.

Traders have often blamed the scarcity of the US dollar and the devaluation of the SSP against the US dollar as the main drivers behind skyrocketing in market prices.

