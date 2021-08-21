jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 21st, 2021
VOWED-Kiir, Hamdok no harbouring rebels

By John Agok

There will be no more habouring of  rebels in both South Sudan and Sudan, President Salva Kiir and Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok declared in Juba on Thursday.

The two leaders of the sisterly countries  also agreed to revive the 2012 Cooperation Agreement.

In a high-level bilateral meeting between President Kiir and Prime Minister Hamdok, key issues resolved included: No more harbouring of renegades in each other’s territories. They two leaders also agreed on strengthening cooperation especially 2012 Agreement.

President Kiir told his guest, Hamdok that, no one should threaten the peace in the two countries by providing militarily support.

“We must refrain from providing logistical support to rebels who areknown to be such destructive groups”, the President said.

He also hinted that, such forces must adhere to peaceful resolution or be flash out.

“And such forces must comply with peaceful resolutions or stand the act of being flashed out”, he added.

The two leaders revisited the Cooperation Agreement of 2012 that collapsed after the two countries went into war due to the oil-rich area of Panthou and Abyei issues.

Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok said there was need to revive the abandon document since then.

“Our aim is to establish good relationship between the two countries and we have to revive this document since it was abandoned by then. We are capable of achieving all these issues: trade, border, security, education, health and our freedom. This will allow us to co-exist as Sudanese and South Sudanese”, he said.

President Kiir directed his various government departments to officially discuss in – clusters -areas of interests that the Cooperation Agreement would provide the two Countries like freedom of movement, freedom of residence, freedom of economic activity and freedom ofproperty ownership among others.

