Vote for SPLM”-Governor Lobong tells Magwi County inhabitants

By Emelda Siama John

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State Louis Lobong Lojore called on the inhabitants of Magwi County to vote for the SPLM party in the coming general elections tentatively slated to take place in 2023.

Mr. Lobong made remarks during political rallies meant to prepare people for the polls next year.

“I encourage the people of Magwi County to vote for the SPLM in order to get the state of their own in the upcoming period,” said Mr Lobong who is also the state SPLM interim chair.

Governor Lobong and other top SPLM party leaders held the election rally in Magwi Town and call for the voluntary return of refugees back home to start rebuilding their livelihoods and participate in the general elections next year.

Meanwhile, SPLM Interim Secretary-General Peter Lam said that the current conditions were favorable enough for the conduct of the election.

“The entire requirement for the conduct of the election will be completed before the end of this year,” lam said.

“I will take the message to the president that the issues of cattle has become a problem to the people of Magwi Country, the destruction of farms by cattle is wrong and it must be dealt with accordingly,” Mr Lam said of the herders and their cattle who have been accused of creating insecurity by the locals.

“We are saying, let us use the 2008 census for conducting the 2023 elections, with projections up to what would have been the results in 2023,” he cited.

Mark Nyipuoch Ubango, a member of the SPLM Political Bureau, called on the county youth to fully register with the SPLM to vote for the party in the forthcoming general elections next year.