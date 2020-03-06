jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 6th, 2020
HomeEntertainmentVocalist introduces lover
Entertainment

Vocalist introduces lover

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Mandela Nelson Denis

Sarah aka Yanas, one of the South Sudanese female vocalists has finally introduced her longtime boyfriend to her parents.

Both lovers were part of the Vivacell talent search of 2015 and have been working together to nurture their talents.

The introduction that took place in Juba has drawn a lot of positive reactions from majority South Sudanese online, appreciating the couple for setting a good example.

Juba Monitor caught up with Yanas and Army Jounel and love was written all over their faces.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Entertainment

Miss Achai Wiir final set for today

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mandela Nelson Denis The long awaited Miss Achai Wiir’s final is going down today at freedom hall. Under the theme “thrive for unity”, the most anticipated beauty contest will see out of the ten and above contestants, one walk home with a brand new car. The 2019/2020 Miss Achai Wiir seems to be tough one because all the contestants look beautiful and smart in their reasoning. The unveiling night of Miss Achai Wiir will give chance to the crowd to witness what is expected today. Bangzee, a model who...
error: Content is protected !!