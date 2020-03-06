Vocalist introduces lover

By Mandela Nelson Denis

Sarah aka Yanas, one of the South Sudanese female vocalists has finally introduced her longtime boyfriend to her parents.

Both lovers were part of the Vivacell talent search of 2015 and have been working together to nurture their talents.

The introduction that took place in Juba has drawn a lot of positive reactions from majority South Sudanese online, appreciating the couple for setting a good example.

Juba Monitor caught up with Yanas and Army Jounel and love was written all over their faces.