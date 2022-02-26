Visual Impaired to conduct election

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State’s visually impaired headship pointed out that they have finally come into a compromise with the government to conduct elections in April after sequencing of interruptions that caused delays in the schemes and another portfolio.

Earlier the visually impaired leadership was encountered by numeral reading disputes that contributed to intervals in constitution review and its amendment where the election would have been held.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Robert Lado, the head of Central Equatoria State visual impaired said that they would have conducted an election last year but due to a series of variances that arose within the Union and the government, the plan was tentatively withheld.

Robert said that an ad-hoc committee consisting of seven members was formed to work on constitutional amendment and its review which would later be tabled before the general assembly to be passed followed by registration.

He said that the ad-hoc committee entailed of members from the Union and Social Workers subordinating them.

Furthermore, Robert said that the ad-hoc committee arose as a recommendation from the previous meeting previous regarding the grudges that transpired between some members of the Union and the Ministry of Gender, child and Social Welfare.

‘’There was an ad-hoc committee formed consisting of seven members and currently working on the amendment of the constitution. They have accomplished the review and on the 12 of March, its presentation before the general assembly for discussion accompanied by the formation of the electron committee thereafter election kicks. The process will only take two months as from the 14th’’ He said

Lado stressed out that there was a contradiction where the visual impaired Union was run by two bodies bearing two different constitutions based on the same initiative.

He stressed out that there was the legal body where he headed and another politicized one from the Ministry of Gender child and Social welfare which was in a struggle to take over the original Union.

Lado reiterated that the second constitution was forged by some individuals who claimed to have been sent by the Ministry to take over the leadership of the Union.

‘’There were two constitutions with the same name prepared by some individuals. The other Constitution was forged by some individuals who claimed to have been sent by the government to claim the leadership’’ He added

However, Lado urged partners and well-wishers to aid the visually impaired ad-hoc committee with financial support in order to complete the task of renewing the Union’s leadership