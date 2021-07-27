VISA-free movement at last

By Atimaku JoanB

It is a free visa to Kenya for South Sudanese according to a circular issued by the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary in Nairobi. Kenya Embassy in Juba confirmed that “yes it is true and the circular is authenticated and it is in our position. We are now waiting for Kenya to release the movement circular which could be anytime today (yesterday) or tomorrow (today)

this waiver of the visa requirement for citizens of the Republic of South Sudan takes effect immediately from the date of this press release

Promise on the principle of reciprocity. the Republic of South Sudan has also waived visa requirements for Kenyans wishing to visit their Country.In Juba Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau confirmed that immediately the official documents being worked on by the Minister of Interior through the Director General of Immigration, Passport and Nationality are completed, the movement will be opened to those travelling from Kenya to South Sudan.

He said that the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta had responded to their earlier discussions with President Salva Kiir where they ordered the relevant bodies to work on the modalities of free visa in which Nairobi had had now responded by waiver of visa requirement for the citizens of South Sudan.

Minister Dau revealed that President Kiir has given directives to the Minister of Interior to discuss and negotiate the issues of visa waiver between South Sudan and other foreign countries adding the minister was working closely with the Kenyan authorities to ensure that other programs proceeded as required.

“The president of Kenya has responded by waiver of visa requirement for the citizens of South Sudan and of course upon the president of the republic has given directives to negotiate and discuss issues of visa waiver between us and other foreign countries,” said Dau.

He said this was agreed upon by President Kiir and Kenyatta during the summit of East African Community in easing the issues of visa between the two countries.

Dau also revealed that the government had similar arrangements with other East African countries but they had to go by what the regulation of the visa act in order to benefit from the agreement.

Earlier, a press release seen by Juba Monitor stated that the Republic of Kenya had waived the requirement of obtaining visas by South Sudanese to enter Kenya.

“The Republic of Kenya has waived the requirement of obtaining a visa to enter Kenya by the citizen of the Republic of South Sudan who hold a valid passport issued by the government of the Republic of South Sudan.”

“This waiver of the visa requirement for citizens of the Republic of South Sudan takes effect immediately from the day of this press release,” the statement read.

