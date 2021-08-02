VISA-Free for Kenyans at Juba Airport

By John Agok

All Airlines operating in the country have been directed by the Immigration Department for provide free visa movements to all Kenyans with valid passports issued by the Kenyan government.

The move comes within the framework to equally comply with a circular dated 28th July 2021, which required them to effect the order from its date of signature.

Last week the government responded to Kenya government’s move in waiving visa requirements for South Sudanese and directed that Kenyans be given equal treatments at the entry and departure points in the country. This was a follow up of two months ago a conference on zoom for both principles among other leaders of the East Africa Community (EAC) who agreed to remove all visa requirement in a bid to fulfill the criteria of bloc.

According to the document availed to Juba Monitor, signed by, Brig.Gen. Santino Monybut Kuol Asst. Director of Immigration at JIA which was addressed to all South Sudan airlines operating in the country directing them to adhere to the visa directives.

“In reference to the circular dated on 28th / 07/ 2021 by the Director General of Nationality, Passports and Immigration regarding the above mentioned subject, the Office of Immigration at Juba International Airport (JIA) would like to informed all the airlines operating in South Sudan that the Republic of South Sudan has waived the requirements of obtaining visa to enter into South Sudan for the citizens of Kenya holding valid passport as per the provisions of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East Africa Community and Protocol of the Establishment for the East African Common Market of Free Movement of Labour and persons for the Citizens of Partner States.

Therefore, you are directed to act in the line of this directive from the immigration authority. This waiver is effective from the date of its signature”, it reads.