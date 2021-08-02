jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
HomeNewsVISA-Free for Kenyans at Juba Airport
News

VISA-Free for Kenyans at Juba Airport

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By John Agok

All Airlines operating in the country have been directed by the Immigration Department for provide free visa movements to all Kenyans with valid passports issued by the Kenyan government.

The move comes within the framework to equally comply with a circular dated 28th July 2021, which required them to effect the order from its date of signature.

Last week the government responded to Kenya government’s move in waiving visa requirements for South Sudanese and directed that Kenyans be given equal treatments at the entry and departure points in the country. This was a follow up of two months ago a conference on zoom for both principles among other leaders of the  East Africa Community (EAC) who agreed to remove all visa requirement in a bid to fulfill the criteria of bloc.

According to the document availed to Juba Monitor, signed by, Brig.Gen. Santino Monybut Kuol Asst. Director of Immigration at JIA which was addressed to all South Sudan airlines operating in the country directing them to adhere to the visa directives.

“In reference to the circular dated on 28th / 07/ 2021 by the Director General of Nationality, Passports and Immigration regarding the above mentioned subject, the Office of Immigration at Juba International Airport (JIA) would like to informed all the airlines operating in South Sudan that the Republic of South Sudan has waived the requirements of obtaining visa to enter into South Sudan for the citizens of Kenya holding valid passport as per the provisions of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East Africa Community and Protocol of the Establishment for the East African  Common Market of Free Movement of Labour and persons for the Citizens of Partner States.

Therefore, you are directed to act in the line of this directive from the immigration authority. This waiver is effective from the date of its signature”, it reads.

You Might Also Like

News

First female speaker in the country takes oath

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma The first female speaker in the history of South Sudan Jemma Nunu Kumba yesterday appreciated the President for recognizing women by giving them a chance to exercise their rights. Speaking during the swearing in, the speaker said that the appointment was an honour and was not for her alone but for all women in the country. “This indicates that following his pledge to empower women President Salva Kiir Mayardit is now putting us at parity with our male compatriots in top management of the country’s affairs,” she...
News

NCA dismisses allegation on MTN taxes arrears

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang The National Communication Authority (NCA) yesterday condemned allegations that was been published by Talk of Juba Website concerning the purported taxes arrears issued between MTN South Sudan and National Communication Authority. In letter extended to Juba Monitor yesterday, the National Communication Authority (NCA) leadership wished to inform the general public and all media houses and all stakeholders that the news published by www.talkollubae.com was false, baseless and misleading in its totality. “We would like to clarify to the public that the issues regarding taxes and revenues...
error: Content is protected !!