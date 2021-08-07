Violence should

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

These days there are many cases of violence in different areas which need to be stooped by the authorities concerned. It is unbecoming to have many circumstances of violence without an end and which still continues. Last month and few days ago, there were clashes in Tombura areas many people lost their lives and several of them become displaced within the county.

Some days ago, the same scenario occurred inLuri areas which left a numbers of people dead and others wounded. Not only that, for the last three days,there were shooting in other areas within Juba, the reason behind it, was not clear. Unnecessary shooting in the city and town is not advisable. It is creating insecurity and reflecting lack of peace in the areas. There would be reasons behind those clashes which need to be handle by topgovernment authorities and responsible people in the areas.

No violence could happen without reasons; there might have been motives behind them. If it is investigated, must be resolved once for all. That is the responsibility of authorities in the areas, whether it is the governor or other responsible people in the states to reveal why people have beenfighting.

Therefore, government should take the matter of insecurity seriously and find out what was the cause behind those clashes. In case it was political, let it be addressed in the lines of political agenda, in case of social agenda, should be tackle in the lines of social law. Nevertheless, we need peace in all parts of the country. People are tired of violence, killing and clashes. The stand of the people of South Sudan is peace. Any person found against peace, he or she will face the law. There is no return to conflict and displacement.

What is in the mind of people is development and stability of the country. South Sudanese who are in diaspora, want to come back to their respective areas, it is time to prepare for their security than causing insecurity in the areas.

Hence, it is a collective responsibility than individuals. South Sudan is our country; let us maintain peace and stability for us now and the coming generations.

May God bless us all.