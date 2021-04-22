Vice President Nyandeng gets first Covid-19 vaccine

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Vice President for Gender Cluster Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior has received her first jab of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nyandeng becomes the third government official known to have taken the AstraZeneca vaccine after President Salva Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar as well as the Minister of Health Elizabeth Acuei Yolwho took hers last month.

In March last month, Nyandeng tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Vice President Nyadeng received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccination upon the recommendation of her personnel physician according to her Facebook page.

She appreciatesthe health workers who took care of her while under coronavirus treatment.

She urged the members of the public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols put in place to protect people against the virus.

South Sudan received 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX facility on March 25, 2021.

South Sudan launched its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the capital Juba on April 6 and about 900 health workers have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.