Thursday, March 4th, 2021
News

Vice President directs governors to strengthen public safety

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein AbelbagiAkol who is also the Chairman of National Taskforce on COVID-19directed all the State governors and the three Administrative areas to strengthen public safety and compliance in their respective States.

He added that the Taskforce is concerned on the continuous upsurge of new infections across the country despite the partial lockdown which was enforced on 3rd February last month.

“The National Taskforce Audit committee will visit your respective States and the Administrative Areas to assess public safety and compliance. We have also witnessed slight changes especially on wearing facemasks, social distancing and other preventive measures remained challenging.”

He added that the taskforce directs all town Mayors to enforce wearing of facemasks in airports, bus stations, private and public transport, shops and hotels as well as restaurants and tea places including those who are wearing military uniformsadding that those who violate these measures will face punitive measures.

