Veteran encourages widows to celebrate 16th May with hope.

By NemaJuma

The former SSPDF Senior commander Lt. Gen.Mangar Buong Aluonge encouraged widows, wounded heroes and orphans to celebrate 16th May with hope and unity.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Gen. Buong said that those who have contributed recruits and food items to the army during liberation are proud of their youths because they have brought independent of South Sudan.

“I would like to encourage all widows, wounded heroes and orphans not to lose hope because your people did not die in vain,” Buonge.

He said that those who died during the struggle contributed their soul to liberate their people so that they have their own independent country whereby they can get free education, roads and health services.

Buong called on the youths across South Sudan to stop tribal conflicts and follow their rights from the government so that their contribution in liberation will be compensate back to them by the government.

Added that all South Sudanese citizens across the country should respect 16thMay as great day for their birthday and it is the day that united all South Sudanese all over the world.