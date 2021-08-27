Verdict: ECSS, Akurdid case returned to Church Tribunal

By Mamer Abraham

The High Court Judge, Justice Lawrence Jaja yesterday passed the verdict on the case between ECSS led by His Grace Justin BadiAramaand His Grace Reuben Akurdid Ngong, the former Archbishop of Jonglei Internal Province directing the case back to the ECSS Tribunal. The copy of the verdict was yet to be released.

In a telephone interview with Archbishop and Primate of the ECSS, Justin Badi Arama, he saidhe had not received the report of the verdict and could not help. Attempts to reach the ECSS Spokesperson were in vain. But a trusted source who witnessed the verdict confirmed the transferring of the case to the Church Tribunal and the contending of the Judge that defrocking of Akurdidwas not procedural.

“I have not yet received full report of what happened because I was not there. Right now, I am somewhere. I may not help you now because our lawyer’s contact is not with me and I am with some dignitaries. So, maybe try to call our office,” Badi said.

Michael Mayen, Reuben Akurdid’s Lawyer appreciated the High Court ruling as fair. However Mayen said that it was the request of the plaintiff for the case to be transferred back to the Church Tribunal under the provision of article 55 C of ECSS Constitution 2016.

Mayen complained that the Judge contended that the process of defrocking was not procedural while announcing the verdict but he should have inserted it into the final verdict.

“He contended when he was announcing the verdict that the process of the defrocking is not procedural but he was supposed to decide or to contend it in the final verdict as one of the decisions,” Mayen said.

Meanwhile the Spokesperson of Reuben Akurdid, Philip Maluak said that their Lawyers had decided that they would appeal at the court of appeal and the supremecourt.

“We can appeal to the court of Appeal or supremecourt because we want this one to be done by the third party which is a court of law based on our constitution. Because Akurdid was defrocked by ECSS and it is not good again for them to go and handle the case,” he said.