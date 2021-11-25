Venue for next month’s major crusade changed

By Bida Elly David

The expected venue for South Sudan Great Gospel Crusade has been has been changed.

The organising team under the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) yesterday told the press that the venue which was initially meant to be at the Dr.John Garang Mausoleum had been changed to take place at the SSCC ground along Bilpham road.

SSCC in collaboration with Christ for All Nations (CFAN) had changed “the crusade venue from Dr. John Garang De Mabior’s Mausoleum to the SSCC ground opposite Rainbow Football pitch onBilpham road”.

Fr.JamesOyetLatansio said the changes came due to some technicalities and the on-going work at the initial venue.

He added that the date for the event remained as it was.

However, SSCC in collaboration with South Sudan Great Gospel SSGGC welcomed the changes.