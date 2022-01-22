Vendors demand the imposition of uniform tax to wholesale enterprises

By Bida Elly David

Sole proprietors yesterday called upon private and government tax clearance institutions such as the Revenue authority, City Council to avoid tax discrimination in regard to traders running wholesale enterprises regardless of the nature of businesses or products sold.

This came after some whole sale vendors experienced series of tax discrimination imposed to some of them by the tax agencies making them to be sceptical as far as their wholesale commercial services were concerned.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Juma Ali, a wholesale vendor in the market reiterated that what made the market not to reach an equilibrium level was due to tax discrimination among wholesale vendors running a variety of enterprises with the commercial scope.

‘’What causes inconsistency in the market is the discrimination of taxes by the revenue body and other tax agencies among traders running wholesale businesses’’

Furthermore, Ali urged the authority to improve the monetary and fiscal policy to enable trade run smoothly without creating business threats to the enterprises.

‘’The discrimination of taxes we experience in the market happened due to passive fiscal and monetary policies in the Country. Those in authority should work hard to ensure that the system is imposed amicably’’ Ali said

However, Mama Anna also stressed out that the reason why most markets experience inelasticity was due to egoism and lack of training of some members in the authority.

‘’What makes market unstable is egoism and lack of training to some of the officers in the authority especially those who are normally sent to the field for the operation’’ Anna said

She finally called on the national and the State government to reform and put the system in order such that market experiences affirmative movement.