VARSITY –Expand admission to 35,000

By James Atem Kuir

The University of Juba (UoJ) has announced plans to establish three additional colleges and increase students’ admission to 35,000 next year, a move the varsity’s vice-chancellor described as ‘breaking the sound barrier.’

Vice-Chancellor Prof. John Akec said in a statement he posted on his Facebook timeline that the university would increase admission for undergraduates to 30,000 and 5,000 for postgraduate students in 2022.

John Akec also revealed that three new schools including the School of Petroleum Engineering, School of Public Health, and School of Pharmacy would be established in addition to the existing 16.

“In 2022, the University of Juba will break the sound barrier. We will have 30,000 students at the undergraduate level, and 5,000 postgraduate students. New schools will be established that include Petroleum Engineering, Public Health and Nursing, and School of Pharmacy,” he said.

“It will be a year of the great progress that is pregnant with challenges to overcome with increasing use of communication technologies in our campus,” the vice-chancellor enthusiastically announced, adding: “I can’t wait. In the meantime, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2022.”

The University of Juba (UoJ) is one of the five public higher learning institutions founded in 1975 and currently operates 16 schools, six specialized centres, three institutes and two colleges.

The other four Universities including the Bahr el Ghazal University located in Wau, Dr. John Garang University of Science and Technology in Bor, Rumbek University in Rumbek and the University of Upper Nile located in Malakal which is currently operating in Juba after being relocated from Malakal during the 2013 civil war.